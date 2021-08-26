Advertisement

High expectations for Lady Cyclones this soccer season

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much is expected from the Watertown girls’ soccer team this season.

2021 could be a special year for the Lady Cyclones.

The Lady Cyclones won five of their six games during the abbreviated spring season.

That makes the team hopeful for a successful regular season and long run in the postseason.

In the video, you can hear from coach mike Vannostrand and players Tatum Overton and Emily Perez.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lewis Central School
South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
Star Lake's former IGA and Great American grocery store is being torn down to make way for a...
Star Lake building being razed to make way for Dollar General store
Masks in schools
Educators, health officials react to school mask mandate
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black are getting ready for their second match-up this season against...
Red & Black prepare for 2nd contest with Plattsburgh
Red & Black prepare for 2nd contest with Plattsburgh
High expectations for Lady Cyclones this soccer season
Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: largemouth bass, a buck & a near-record catfish