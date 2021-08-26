High expectations for Lady Cyclones this soccer season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much is expected from the Watertown girls’ soccer team this season.

2021 could be a special year for the Lady Cyclones.

The Lady Cyclones won five of their six games during the abbreviated spring season.

That makes the team hopeful for a successful regular season and long run in the postseason.

In the video, you can hear from coach mike Vannostrand and players Tatum Overton and Emily Perez.

