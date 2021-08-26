Advertisement

Hot & humid again today, more comfortable tomorrow

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another soupy day.

There are heat advisories for many other areas of the state and the north country is just a few degrees shy of having one, too.

There will be plenty of sunshine, which helps make it super-hot. There’s a tiny chance of a popup shower late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

A cold front will gradually and slowly cross the area overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid-60s by morning.

Friday will be cooler and less humid. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain as humidity starts to build back in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny on Sunday, too. There’s a chance of showers and highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

It will be mostly sunny and in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

