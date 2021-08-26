Hot & humid again today, more comfortable tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another soupy day.

There are heat advisories for many other areas of the state and the north country is just a few degrees shy of having one, too.

There will be plenty of sunshine, which helps make it super-hot. There’s a tiny chance of a popup shower late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

A cold front will gradually and slowly cross the area overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid-60s by morning.

Friday will be cooler and less humid. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain as humidity starts to build back in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny on Sunday, too. There’s a chance of showers and highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

It will be mostly sunny and in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.