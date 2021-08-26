Joseph A. Gabri Jr., 70, Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Joseph A. Gabri Jr., age 70, will be held Saturday August 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM in Calvary Cemetery, Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. A Memorial Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Church at a later date. Joe, formerly of his family home on East Hatfield Street, passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where he had been a resident since December of 2020. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per Joe’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Friends and family are welcome to share memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

