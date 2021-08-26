Kurt Hyneman, 72, of Brownville, NY passed away on August 25, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY following a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kurt Hyneman, 72, of Brownville, NY passed away on August 25, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY following a brief illness. Kurt was born on August 3, 1949 in Watertown, son of the late Harold and Mary (Hogaboom) Hyneman. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967. Kurt was a former Field Superintendent at Stebbins Engineering & Manufacturing Company from June 1976 until his retirement in March 2015. One of the things he loved most about his job was that it took him all over the world, Papua New Guinea bring his favorite place. In recent years he purchased an Indian motorcycle and renewed his love of riding. In July of 1968 he married Barbara Egert in Painesville, Ohio. They had two wonderful daughters. Kurt is survived by his two daughters; Heather (David) Shipps, Brownville, and Beth (Mark) Sweet, Watertown; three brothers, David (Karen) Hyneman of Watertown, Neil (Tina) Hyneman of Watertown, Scott Hyneman of Governuer; four grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Gavin, and Abigail, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Deborah, in infancy. Calling hours will be held on September 1, 2021 from 2pm-4pm at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St, Watertown, NY with a funeral service immediately following at 4pm. A celebration of life will be held at 5pm at the Brownville American Legion. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

