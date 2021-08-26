Advertisement

Lonnelea A. Thomson, 77, of Massena

Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lonnelea A. Thomson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Per her wishes there will be no public calling hours. Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

