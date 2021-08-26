Lowville police tell villagers to keep eye on vehicles

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you’re in Lowville, keep an eye on your vehicles.

Village police say there have been three vehicle larcenies since August 5.

Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Utica.

Police Chief Randy Roggie says the investigation does have credible leads and arrests are forthcoming, but residents should still be cautious.

“Some of these vehicles have had keys left in them. One was left running. So, I would urge people to shut their vehicles off when they go in and out of stores or when they park them at home at night. I would also encourage them to take their keys out of the car and lock them at night,” he said.

Chief Roggie says the department will update the public when an arrest is made.

