Man accused of sexual contact with pre-teen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of intimately touching an underage girl several times over the past two years.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Dakota Marzano of Spring Valley Drive allegedly touched the intimate sexual parts of a girl who is now 12 years old numerous times since 2019.

He was charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old.

Marzano was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm after deputies allegedly found he had an unregistered .22-caliber handgun. Deputies say he doesn’t have a permit for the weapon.

Marzano was arraigned in Watertown town court and remanded to county jail.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.