No word on 10th Mountain Division casualties in Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There’s no official word on whether any 10th Mountain Division soldiers were killed or wounded in Thursday’s attacks in Afghanistan.

Fort Drum told 7 News any information about casualties must come from the Pentagon.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

Two U.S. officials said Thursday that 11 Marines and a Navy medic were killed in the attacks.

Last week, the Department of Defense tweeted out an image of 10th Mountain Division soldiers on security duty at Hamid Karzi International Airport in Kabul.

Fort Drum said the troops were “providing security for the retrograde from Afghanistan.”

