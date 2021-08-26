Advertisement

Pandemic unemployment benefits to end soon; will labor shortage follow?

The “we are hiring” sign has been outside the Overhead Door Company of Watertown for more than a week.(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The pandemic unemployment benefits people have gotten during the pandemic are ending soon. Could that help the local labor shortage?

The “we are hiring” sign has been outside the Overhead Door Company of Watertown for more than a week, but general manger Andy Garrett says few are biting.

“We’ve had one application,” he said.

Garrett is looking to hire three technicians - jobs he says typically aren’t hard to fill.

“It’s extremely frustrating. And I do think the unemployment benefits that are out there, they’re kind of incentivizing people to stay home,” he said.

Those benefits are an additional $300 the federal government has been tacking on to people’s unemployment payments. But that extra money is expected to disappear soon.

“That is ending on September 5,” said The WorkPlace Executive Director Cheryl Mayforth.

She says this could bring more people back to the work force.

“We’re hoping to see an influx of job seekers. So, don’t wait until the last minute. Don’t wait until everything runs out,” she said.

A spokesperson with Mirabito says the labor shortage has given the convenience store company a chance to learn what people are actually looking for in a job, and has helped the company make changes in its hiring process.

“We’ve been definitely more aggressive as far as when we’re able to do in-person on the spot hiring so that people aren’t having to wait,” said Lindsay Meehan, Mirabito.

The town of Watertown Mirabito is trying to hire people too. Meehan says the additional dollars running out could help the cause

“I don’t think that we see it as a overnight fix by any means. But, again, I think over time, that the trend will come back to what it was pre-pandemic,” she said.

Garrett shares in that hope as the door appears to be closing on extra unemployment benefits.

