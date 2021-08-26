Advertisement

Red & Black prepare for 2nd contest with Plattsburgh

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are coming off an impressive win at Glens Falls as they prepare to face Plattsburgh this coming weekend.

The Ministers of Defense pitched a shutout this past weekend.

Defense has always been a trademark of Red & Black football, always coming up with big plays.

That defense kept Glens Falls off the scoreboard Saturday night with a 9-0 victory.

Defensive coordinator Nate Bryant talks about that in the video.

Up next for the Red & Black is a visit to Plattsburgh, a team that the Red & Black beat 34-7 to open the season.

Also in the video, coach George Ashcraft talks about the upcoming contest and his hopes that the dual quarterback threat of Kalon Jeter and Justin Stevenson will duplicate what they did against Plattsburgh earlier this season.

The Watertown Red & Black will be at Plattsburgh Saturday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lewis Central School
South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
Star Lake's former IGA and Great American grocery store is being torn down to make way for a...
Star Lake building being razed to make way for Dollar General store
Masks in schools
Educators, health officials react to school mask mandate
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

Latest News

The Watertown girls' soccer team is hoping for a banner season this year.
High expectations for Lady Cyclones this soccer season
Red & Black prepare for 2nd contest with Plattsburgh
High expectations for Lady Cyclones this soccer season
Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: largemouth bass, a buck & a near-record catfish