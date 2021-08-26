Red & Black prepare for 2nd contest with Plattsburgh

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are coming off an impressive win at Glens Falls as they prepare to face Plattsburgh this coming weekend.

The Ministers of Defense pitched a shutout this past weekend.

Defense has always been a trademark of Red & Black football, always coming up with big plays.

That defense kept Glens Falls off the scoreboard Saturday night with a 9-0 victory.

Defensive coordinator Nate Bryant talks about that in the video.

Up next for the Red & Black is a visit to Plattsburgh, a team that the Red & Black beat 34-7 to open the season.

Also in the video, coach George Ashcraft talks about the upcoming contest and his hopes that the dual quarterback threat of Kalon Jeter and Justin Stevenson will duplicate what they did against Plattsburgh earlier this season.

The Watertown Red & Black will be at Plattsburgh Saturday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

