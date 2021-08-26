South Jeff parents oppose mask mandate

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Add South Jefferson to the list of north country schools where some parents are opposed to mandatory masking, and are speaking out.

“We want to accomplish parental choice. I don’t believe mask mandates are good. They’re not for all, all children are different,” said Tammy Castor, who has a 13 year old son going into 8th grade this year.

Castor and fellow parents Britney Garrett and Kirk Bast stood in the mid-day sun Thursday outside Garrett’s home, and talked with a reporter about why they’re opposed to mandatory masking.

Earlier this week, new governor Kathy Hochul said she wants everyone entering a New York school to be masked, and she’s asked the state Health Department to draw up rules.

Hochul’s call for mandatory masking comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a surge of the virus in many places across the country. In the north country, the number of COVID cases has started going back up.

Garrett started an online petition at change.org calling for parental choice in the South Jefferson school district, when it comes to either masking or vaccinations. The petition has gotten more than 500 signatures.

We reached out to School Superintendent Scott Slater Thursday but did not hear back. Slater has reportedly said he does not favor a mask mandate, but will enforce one if required to do so by the state.

For parents like Castor and Garrett, the prospect of their children being masked is an unwelcome return to what didn’t work well last year.

“I have two boys that go to school And they complained every single day about the masks when they got home from school,” Garrett said.

“One has headaches all the time, and then the other one had to wear a mask when he was playing baseball outside. It was absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

“Imagine being a four or five year old going to school, covering their mouth, and then thinking ‘Am I sick? Am I sick? Am I gonna die? Is my teacher sick? Are my friends sick? Is the air safe to breathe? Am I gonna die? Is everything ok?’ It’s child abuse,” Castor said.

The parents interviewed by 7 News Thursday are deeply skeptical of what they’re being told by officials, by doctors and by the media. Castor and Garrett both argued masking doesn’t work, and Castor also said a mandate from the state is not enforceable.

Bast said COVID is only slightly more dangerous than the flu.

“It’s a threat, but not as big as they say it is,” he said.

Bast also said he’d like to see the South Jefferson school district push back against any state mask mandate.

“I’d like to see them stand up for the kids, if that’s what they signed up for. It’s what I signed up for,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.