St. Lawrence County hospitals see surge in COVID patients

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients. It’s manageable now, but the future remains uncertain.

More emergency room visits and more patients on COVID-19 units. The disease is once again surging in St. Lawrence County, but it’s not the same as last time.

“I think this surge is different in that we have now two populations. We have a vaccinated population and we have an unvaccinated population,” said Julie Vieth, Canton-Potsdam Hospital emergency department medical director.

Barely anyone was vaccinated during the last surge. Now many are. It has been found that unvaccinated people are 25-times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than people who are vaccinated.

“Those numbers are real and everyday we are working hard to convince those who are not vaccinated to become vaccinated,” said Vieth.

A month ago, there were 42 active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County. Now, there are 289. Zero people were hospitalized a month ago. Now, 21 are.

“Absolutely we fear that it’s going up. We’ve only seen that in the last few weeks and it continues to rise,” said Vieth.

Local hospitals, for now, can handle the swell. During the peak of the previous surge, 39 patients were hospitalized county-wide. Hospitals also want to make sure patients know all are welcome for treatment – vaccinated or unvaccinated.

It’s not just hospitals that are dealing with the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Local ambulance services are dealing with it as well. They’ve seen a big surge in calls requiring full protective gear for COVID-19.

“It’s just knowing that we’re going to get the call … and making sure that we’re keeping ourselves safe, so that we can actually provide the care that we need for our patients,” said James Blackburn, Rensselaer Falls Rescue Squad EMT and secretary.

The return of college students and school openings next month are another source of concern.

