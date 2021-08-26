Tri-county region reports 86 new COVID infections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID infections continue to rise in the tri-county region, with another 86 cases reported Thursday.

In Jefferson County, 32 people tested positive for the virus. Nine people are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County reported that it has 50 new infections and 21 hospitalizations.

Lewis County had 4 new cases. One person is in the hospital because of COVID.

No deaths were reported Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.