Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 14th annual Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is coming up in a couple weeks.

Capt. Dom Nicoll and carnival coordinator Lisa Safford talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The carnival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 in the parking lot behind the Salvation Army’s building at 723 State Street in Watertown.

There will be games, prizes, a dunking booth, a bounce house, face painting, and balloon animals.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for people 18 or older.

Tickets are 5 for $1 or 30 for $5. They’re for the games, cotton candy, ice cream, and popcorn. Food will be available for sale.

Call 315-782-4470 for more information or email dominic.nicoll@use.salvationarmy.org.

