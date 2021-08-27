Advertisement

1 new COVID death, 90 new cases reported in tri-county region

COVID-19
COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID in the tri-county region. In addition, Friday brought 90 new infections.

St. Lawrence County reported Friday that one person died from COVID, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 98. The county had 55 new cases and 20 hospitalizations.

In Jefferson County, 28 people tested positive for the virus. Eight people are hospitalized.

Lewis County had 7 new cases. One person is in the hospital because of COVID.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

