Anastasia G. Powers, 68, Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Anastasia G. Powers, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Melbourne Regional Hospital, Melbourne, Fl, following a brief battle with Covid-19.

Anastasia was born September 29, 1952 in Potsdam, NY and was the adopted daughter of the late Edmund (Buddy) and Lois (Grant) Gilson. She graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1970. Anastasia married Richard L. Powers on April 13, 1971 at the First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam with Rev. Robert Langwig officiating. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Anastasia found her calling in life working in the medical field. She was an LPN, an EMT, and a self-taught registered medical coder and coding supervisor for a large dermatology practice, retiring in 2020. She recently worked as an LPN/vaccinator at the SUNY Potsdam Vaccination POD. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and needlework and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, their children; Lee Ann and Dean Frary of Hopkinton, NY, Christopher and Rachel Powers of Melbourne, Fl, and Michelle and Joseph McGill, of Parishville, NY, their grandchildren; Amanda Wilson, Jessica Eakins, Abigayle and William Frary, Tallisyn, Bailey, Carissa, and Brant Powers, Garrett and Audrey McGill, and their great-grandchildren; Leah St. Hilaire and Brayden Rafter.

In addition to her adopted parents, she was pre-deceased by her natural parents, Robert and Elinor (Fields) Gilson Besaw. She is also survived by several natural brothers and sisters in Gouverneur, NY.

Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam, NY at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Island Cremations of Merritt Island, FL and Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Tri-Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613 or Hopkinton Historical Group, c/o Town of Hopkinton, 7 Church Street, Hopkinton, New York 12965.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

