Art Festival at Orion Art Gallery and Studio
Labor Day Weekend
Major Art Event in the 1000 Islands Labor Day weekend, 2021 24 Artist - Artisan vendors, 6 bands vocalists! Food & Beverage. Free admission.
Orion Art Gallery & Studio is located in the 1000 Islands, on the St. Lawrence River, in Upstate New York.
The gallery will feature 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional artworks of many well known regional artists.
42901 NYS RT. 12, Alexandria Bay, NY
