Art Festival at Orion Art Gallery and Studio

Labor Day Weekend
Arts, music and fun.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Major Art Event in the 1000 Islands Labor Day weekend, 2021 24 Artist - Artisan vendors, 6 bands vocalists! Food & Beverage. Free admission.

Orion Art Gallery & Studio is located in the 1000 Islands, on the St. Lawrence River, in Upstate New York.

The gallery will feature 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional artworks of many well known regional artists.

42901 NYS RT. 12, Alexandria Bay, NY

Facebook Page

Website

