Cessna makes emergency landing in field

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A small plane made an emergency landing in southern Jefferson County late Friday afternoon.

The call came in at around 5:20 p.m. that the pilot of the Cessna airplane needed to make the emergency landing.

Fire crews and other first responders made their way to a field near Route 189 in the town of Lorraine.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the plane was seen taxiing along the field.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane’s registered owner is a Chan Chui Sam of the Town of Brownville.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

