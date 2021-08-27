Demolition on old call center building set for next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - To move forward with the YMCA’s $23 million project in downtown Watertown, hazardous material inside the former call center building needs to be removed.

That’s starting soon. Purcell Construction is the contractor and just blocked off the front parking lot of the building for safety and security reasons.

Demolition is set to begin next week, which will include tearing down walls and removing floor tiles.

Removing the hazardous material, PCBs, will start in October.

“The EPA has approved that plan. They feel it’s a very sound plan and that it is going to be thorough and so we are glad to have the okay to start moving ahead and get this thing taken care of,” said David Zembiec, CEO, Jefferson County Economic Development

If the process is finished on time, Zembeic says it will give the YMCA a chance to start reconstruction and renovation of its new facility in January.

