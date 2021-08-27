Fire destroys home in DeKalb

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a home in Dekalb Thursday,

Thick smoke and flames were seen licking out of the roof at 240 Hitchcock Road.

St. Lawrence County dispatchers got the call around 4:45 p.m.

Crews were still attempting to cut off the roof to get at flames around 9:30 p.m.

We’re told the home belongs to Laura Parmeter. Her three sons and one other person were inside when the fire started. They all got out safely.

The Red Cross says it’s helping five adults who lived there.

Nine departments were called in to help.

At latest word, no cause had been determined.

