Gerald H. “Tony” Robbins, of Plessis

PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - Gerald H. “Tony” Robbins of State Route 26, Plessis, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Tony was born on February 5, 1940, in the town of Clayton, to Lewis “Cy” and Ruby Fitchette Robbins. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and became a Heavy Equipment Operator for Adorn & Booth for many years and later for Barrett Paving.

He married Audrey Shultz on April 21, 1961 in Plessis, NY. Mrs. Robbins passed away November 23, 2018.

Tony enjoyed golfing, softball, NASCAR races, and was an avid NY Giants fan.

He is survived by his sons, Russell “Rusty” (Tina) Shultz, Theresa, NY; Todd (Mary Cook) Robbins, Theresa, NY; Bret (Sherry) Robbins, LaFargeville, NY, Edward “Zeb” (Dawn) Robbins, LaFargeville, NY, and T.J. (Julie) Robbins, Cape Vincent; his daughters, Colleen (Renae) Robbins, Wellesley Island, NY; and Carmon (Jim Buley) Robbins, Plessis, NY; brothers, James (Diane) Robbins LaFaregeville, NY; and John (Vivian) Robbins, LaFargeville, NY; sister Caroline Robbins, Lafargeville, NY, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, Audrey, he is predeceased by his brother Larry Robbins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 1st at 5:00 pm at Brookside Cemetery in Plessis with Rev. Jeff McIlrath officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Tony’s name to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, or American Diabetes Association, Attn: Service Center. P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

