Gouverneur Hospital head resigns

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The president of Gouverneur Hospital has resigned.

A spokesperson for St. Lawrence Health, which owns the hospital, says Eric Burch resigned from that position and as chief operating officer of St. Lawrence Health on July 16.

The organization did not give a reason for the resignation.

Donna McGregor is serving as the hospital’s interim president.

St. Lawrence Health also owns Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals.

