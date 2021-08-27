Advertisement

Gouverneur Hospital head resigns

St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The president of Gouverneur Hospital has resigned.

A spokesperson for St. Lawrence Health, which owns the hospital, says Eric Burch resigned from that position and as chief operating officer of St. Lawrence Health on July 16.

The organization did not give a reason for the resignation.

Donna McGregor is serving as the hospital’s interim president.

St. Lawrence Health also owns Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals.

