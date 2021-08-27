Gouverneur town parking lot closed next week

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - For a few days next week, you won’t be able to use the main parking lot for Gouverneur town offices.

Officials say the parking lot in front of the town office and the DMV will be closed Monday through Wednesday so it can be paved.

The exact schedule depends on the weather.

People can still access the offices through the employee-only entrance at the side of the building.

Officials recommend using the Owl Road entrance behind the building.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.