Advertisement

Jefferson County road now higher, drier

Jefferson County Road 57, near Point Peninsula, after being rebuilt to withstand high water.
Jefferson County Road 57, near Point Peninsula, after being rebuilt to withstand high water.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - A stretch of Jefferson County road that is known to flood is now higher and drier, thanks to more than $5 million in work.

The completion of work on County Road 57 on the way to Point Peninsula was officially noted in a ceremony Friday afternoon.

An 1,800 foot stretch of the road was raised three to four feet, and an eight foot retaining wall was built to protect the road.

All this because of the floods of 2017 and 2019, which extensively damaged the shoreline of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

“Our hope is it’s resilient,” said Jim Lawrence, Jefferson County Highway Superintendent.

“Not to say we won’t get those significant storms, but this allows us to at least keep it open for the public, both for emergency uses - and a credit to Three Mile Bay for that - and for the residents out here.”

The money came from New York state, which spent hundreds of millions of dollars to toughen the shoreline against future floods.

And don’t forget the turtles.

Built into the refurbished stretch of roadway is a turtle crossing, so that turtles who make their home here can safely get from one pond or wetland to another, without braving the highway itself.

“In addition to making sure our residents can get safely back to their homes, we made sure the Blandings turtles can get back to theirs,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 Director Randall Young.

One other benefit: officials said the project should end the need for snow plows to go out in the spring and summer to clear boulders and debris washed onto the road from Lake Ontario.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of sexual contact with pre-teen
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits end Labor Day
File photo of staff wearing protective gear at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
St. Lawrence County hospitals see surge in COVID patients
Watertown police car
Man allegedly steals unemployment benefits
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff parents oppose mask mandate

Latest News

Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents
Kayden Kraeger pets cats at the Lewis County Humane Society
Boy draws pictures of animals to raise money for Lewis County Humane Society
COVID-19
1 new COVID death, 90 new cases reported in tri-county region
Foster Care
State orders changes in St. Lawrence County’s foster care program