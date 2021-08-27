Jefferson County road now higher, drier

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - A stretch of Jefferson County road that is known to flood is now higher and drier, thanks to more than $5 million in work.

The completion of work on County Road 57 on the way to Point Peninsula was officially noted in a ceremony Friday afternoon.

An 1,800 foot stretch of the road was raised three to four feet, and an eight foot retaining wall was built to protect the road.

All this because of the floods of 2017 and 2019, which extensively damaged the shoreline of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

“Our hope is it’s resilient,” said Jim Lawrence, Jefferson County Highway Superintendent.

“Not to say we won’t get those significant storms, but this allows us to at least keep it open for the public, both for emergency uses - and a credit to Three Mile Bay for that - and for the residents out here.”

The money came from New York state, which spent hundreds of millions of dollars to toughen the shoreline against future floods.

And don’t forget the turtles.

Built into the refurbished stretch of roadway is a turtle crossing, so that turtles who make their home here can safely get from one pond or wetland to another, without braving the highway itself.

“In addition to making sure our residents can get safely back to their homes, we made sure the Blandings turtles can get back to theirs,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 Director Randall Young.

One other benefit: officials said the project should end the need for snow plows to go out in the spring and summer to clear boulders and debris washed onto the road from Lake Ontario.

