Lewis County launches facade, streetscape improvement program

Downtown Lowville
Downtown Lowville
By Jeff Nelson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has $450,000 to spruce up downtowns and public spaces.

The improvement program will pay for 75-percent of eligible projects, with a focus on streetscape and facade work.

Certain property owners, business owners, and local governments are able to apply. The money comes from federal COVID relief.

“We’re trying to give it back to our people in the best way possible and this is one of the best parts about my job is giving back to our communities and actually showing that our dollars are going back into our community,” said Casandra Buell, Office of Lewis County Planning & Community Development director.

The first round of applications are due November 5. Another round will happen next year.

To learn more about the project and how you can apply, click here.

