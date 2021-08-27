Lowville issues water emergency

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The village of Lowville issued a water emergency Friday.

“This means that the village of Lowville is enforcing a mandatory reduction of water usage,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise wrote in a news release.

The release offers no guidance for residents or businesses. We tried reaching out to village officials for more information, but we haven’t heard back.

The release says the village has enough water in its storage tank, but it’s having issues with how much water it can filter through the plant in a 24-hour period.

“The village is permitted by the (New York State) Department of Environmental Conservation to withdraw 1.5 million gallons per day from our water shed,” Denise said in the release. “Due to the average of 1.13 million gallons per day being used by our largest manufacturer over the past week, the water storage tank cannot refill to an acceptable level.”

Lowville’s largest manufacturer is Kraft Heinz.

According to Denise’s release, the village’s 3 million-gallon storage tank level has dropped to 9-feet.

Earlier this week, Lowville issued a water watch and asked residents to limit how much water they use.

Officials said the water level in the village’s tank was about a foot-and-a-half too low, and the low levels were because of a malfunction at one of the larger water users in the village.

At the time, Denise told 7 News levels in the village’s tank should be around 18-feet and no lower than 14-feet.

