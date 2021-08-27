Advertisement

Man allegedly steals unemployment benefits

Watertown police car
Watertown police car(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 worth of unemployment benefits.

Watertown police say 31-year-old Thomas Rose allegedly had someone else’s benefits deposited in his account, which he used a debit card to access.

Police say the theft stretched from May 2020 to the beginning of this January.

Rose was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of sexual contact with pre-teen
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits end Labor Day
The Department of Defense tweeted out an image of 10th Mountain Division soldiers on security...
Source: no 10th Mountain Division soldiers hurt or killed in Afghanistan
Water rescue on Delano Island
Watertown firefighters rescue mother, daughter
File photo of staff wearing protective gear at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
St. Lawrence County hospitals see surge in COVID patients

Latest News

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Watertown woman accused of stealing air conditioner
St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
Gouverneur Hospital head resigns
TV Dinner May 24
TV Dinner: Summer Alfredo
Play Music on the Porch Day
Play Music on the Porch Day this weekend