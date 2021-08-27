Man allegedly steals unemployment benefits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 worth of unemployment benefits.

Watertown police say 31-year-old Thomas Rose allegedly had someone else’s benefits deposited in his account, which he used a debit card to access.

Police say the theft stretched from May 2020 to the beginning of this January.

Rose was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny.

