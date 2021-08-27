Advertisement

Play Music on the Porch Day this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local musicians will be featured in an event in downtown Watertown this weekend.

North Country Arts Council board member Cari Knight says her organization is teaming up with HamoNNY to present Play Music on the Porch Day.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. Businesses and organizations are hosting musicians to play along the downtown portion of Washington Street.

There’s no charge. Just bring your chair or blanket and enjoy the music.

Find out more at nnyart.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of sexual contact with pre-teen
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits end Labor Day
The Department of Defense tweeted out an image of 10th Mountain Division soldiers on security...
Source: no 10th Mountain Division soldiers hurt or killed in Afghanistan
Water rescue on Delano Island
Watertown firefighters rescue mother, daughter
File photo of staff wearing protective gear at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
St. Lawrence County hospitals see surge in COVID patients

Latest News

TV Dinner May 24
TV Dinner: Summer Alfredo
The Lowville football team is hoping for another strong season on the gridiron in 2021.
Red Raiders ready to roll into football season
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunshine, a bit cooler & less humidity
Gouverneur town parking lot closed next week