Play Music on the Porch Day this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local musicians will be featured in an event in downtown Watertown this weekend.

North Country Arts Council board member Cari Knight says her organization is teaming up with HamoNNY to present Play Music on the Porch Day.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. Businesses and organizations are hosting musicians to play along the downtown portion of Washington Street.

There’s no charge. Just bring your chair or blanket and enjoy the music.

Find out more at nnyart.org.

