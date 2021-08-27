Red Raiders ready to roll into football season

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville football team is hoping for another strong season on the gridiron in 2021.

The Red Raiders will be looking to carry over the momentum they gained in the condensed spring football season, where they posted a 3-1 record.

Coach Josh Coffman has a veteran group with 15 seniors and 18 juniors on the roster.

He says he likes what he sees from team heading into the 2021 season.

“The positives are we have some decent size,” he said. “The kids worked hard during the summer. We have athletes. We have guys that are capable of doing the job. It’s just getting them to play to varsity speed, play with varsity intensity and physicality, and realize that they’re a lot bigger and stronger than they were two years ago, last time they had a true football season.”

During the spring football season, the Red Raiders had little trouble putting points on the board, averaging 30 points a game in their three wins.

Despite losing some key pieces from the offensive attack to graduation, the Red Raiders should be able to come close to repeating that this fall.

“With the team chemistry, I would say is probably there,” senior Daniel Fayle said. “All of us have been working out since modified years so the strength I think is there, too. The size, I mean, we’re a pretty average team for size but other than that, I think we’ll have a decent line this year and our quarterback Elijah Englehart, he’ll definitely be a good leader on our team.”

“Definitely our size,” senior Trent Nortz said. “We’re not the biggest team but we’re definitely bigger. A lot of us are committing to the weight room so we’re all getting bigger. We got a lot of speed this year on the team, so I think that will really help us.”

The Red Raiders will be competing in the Section 3 Class C-2 Division, a division that always produces top-level competition from the Syracuse and Utica area, something Coffman says he feels benefits his team.

“It’s an advantage for us in terms of football being a sectional sports where it’s not a league sport,” Coffman said. “You’re not restricted to just playing teams in your area. We get to play teams from all over the section and we have a nice rivalry with a local team in General Brown. It’s a big advantage to have two teams that push each other like that and it keeps our program strong.”

Lowville opens their season September 10 as they play host to Holland Patent.

