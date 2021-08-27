State auditors: Edwards-Knox failed to claim Medicaid reimbursements

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The Edwards-Knox Central School District failed to claim $25,000 in Medicaid reimbursements, according the state comptroller’s office.

The state report says auditors identified 12 students who were likely Medicaid-eligible for receiving speech, occupational or physical therapy services during 2019-20.

The state says had these services been claimed, the district could have realized revenue totaling about $25,000.

According to the report, district officials believed it was not cost-effective to file Medicaid claims, but could not support their assertions because the district did not prepare a recent cost benefit analysis to support it is not cost-effective.

In addition, district officials did not establish Medicaid claim policies or procedures or ensure that sufficient documentation was maintained for the eligible services provided, the report said.

In a letter from the school superintendent, the district agreed with the findings and said it will take corrective steps.

