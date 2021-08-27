Advertisement

State orders changes in St. Lawrence County’s foster care program

Foster Care
Foster Care(MGN, Pixabay, Guian Bolisay / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s foster care program is now under the watchful eye of New York state. 7 News has learned the state recently reviewed the program and wants to see changes.

The state Office of Children and Family Services has examined foster care in the county. It provided 7 News with an email reading: “OCFS recently completed a review of the county’s foster care program and issued a report with required actions to strengthen and improve the program. OCFS will continue to monitor the implementation of required actions and recommendations.”

A group of foster parents called CHILD charges there’s bullying, retaliation and profiteering by county social workers. The OCFS review appears to have been touched off by those allegations. CHILD says this is all par for the course for county officials.

“It’s not that they don’t know where this report is, it’s that they don’t know that this report exists. And that to me is one of the most concerning parts of this entire ordeal,” said Courtney Fantone, CHILD founder.

County Administrator Ruth Doyle did not respond to 7 News’ requests for comment on the report.

She told legislators Monday they have discussed CHILD’s complaints with the state agency. “They’ve been helpful. They’ve given us a little bit of feedback,” she said.

7 News has submitted Freedom of Information requests to the state and county for the report. CHILD has been making its complaints known for more than a year.

A lot of people seemed to have initially dismissed these as the same old complaints. But then social services’ lead attorney was replaced.

And then social services commissioner Cynthia Ackerman resigned Monday. That was about a week after CHILD announced it was filing its complaints with state and federal attorneys general.

