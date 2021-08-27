Advertisement

Sunshine, a bit cooler & less humidity

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a very comfortable summer day.

The dew point was in the low 60s early Friday morning and is expected to drop into the 50s by afternoon, making it much less humid.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Humidity will make a comeback over the weekend.

With temperatures around 60, it will feel refreshing early Saturday. Humidity builds back in throughout the day, although it won’t feel as oppressive as it has lately.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. We could see a few popup showers from time to time.

Sunday and Monday will be humid and in the 80s. There’s a chance of rain each day.

We’ll have sunshine, less humidity, and temperatures in the 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

