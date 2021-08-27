Advertisement

TV Dinner: Summer Alfredo

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a low-fat version of a pasta sauce favorite.

Chef Chris Manning prepares Summer Alfredo. It doesn’t take much cooking, so it’s perfect for those hot, humid days.

You can make it with just some fresh parsley on top as in the recipe below. Today, the chef added some fresh, sautéed vegetables on top of cavatappi pasta for a primavera style. Some cooked, crumbled bacon tops the whole thing off.

Summer Alfredo

- 8 ounces low-fat cream cheese

- 2 cups 1 percent milk

- 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse until smooth.

Heat in a small saucepan and use as a sauce for pasta, veggies, etc. Garnish with 2 tablespoons fresh, chopped parsley.

