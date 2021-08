WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman allegedly entered a Watertown apartment without permission and stole an air conditioner.

Watertown police say 41-year-old Terri Lyn Custer of Watertown also stole other items when she broke into the Superior Street apartment on July 10.

She was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

