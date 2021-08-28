Advertisement

Bravo Italiano Festival is back and the fun is just getting started

By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a year off, the meatballs are back, the Italian flag is waving, and the people are celebrating at the Bravo Italiano Festival.

The annual celebration of Italian heritage is back at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena this weekend. Friday kicked off the festivities with classic Italian dishes, accordion artists, and the Miss Italia Scholarship Pageant.

Volunteers say this is just the start of all the fun.

“Saturday actually, is going to have quite a few more events. Early in the morning we have the Run for Pasta, a 5k for adults, and a one mile dash for kids. We have a wine tasting class, with a 26 generation from a family out of italy,” said fest volunteer Julian Alteri.

Also happening Saturday night is a dance featuring Fred and the Eds! Sunday, there will be a mass.

