David F. Seymour, 65, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for David F. Seymour, age 65, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame church with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY.

David “Zeke” Seymour passed away on August 27, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

David is survived by his mother, Janet Seymour, of Ogdensburg; his three sisters, Carol LaPierre and partner Keith Ryan, of Troy, Judy and her husband, Jeff, Fredericks, of Ogdensburg, and Jennifer and her husband, Mario, Carlenius, of Rochester. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Chris and his wife, Nichole, Beth and her husband, Dave, Jacob and his wife, Caitlin, Janelle, Sienna and Gage, his great nephew, Isaac; and many close friends in the graduating class of 1974. He is predeceased by his father, L. David Seymour and his brother-in-law Daniel LaPierre.

David was born on March 6, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY the son of L. David Seymour and Janet Seymour. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1974. He was employed by Lupia Electric in Ogdensburg and Oswego, and later by Cicero Valley Electric while he resided in Fulton, NY. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Despite having more trouble than some, David was a very happy person wo never complained. He loved the St. Lawrence River, often swimming at Christmas time or early spring. He talked often, and quite loudly about his beloved Yankees and Syracuse Orange.

Many Special thanks for the excellent care and compassion shown to Dave by all the staff at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. Remember David with a smile with his always ready question, “Have you been behaving yourself today?!”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, 950 Linden St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

