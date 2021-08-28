Friday Sports: Beaver River Football Team is small but optimistic about upcoming season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We continue our travels around the north country previewing high school football teams by making a stop in Beaver Falls and taking a look at the 2021 Beaver River Football Team.

The Beavers with low numbers, but big hearts that could very well lead this team to big things this season as they enter the 2021 season with a smaller than usual roster.

The Beavers have 4 seniors returning from the spring football season and have a number of holes to fill after losing a majority of their offensive and defensive starters to graduation.

Despite that, Beavers Coach Matt Lyndaker likes what he sees from his young group.

”It’s a great group of kids. I mean, numbers are small but they’re working really hard. Everybody’s coming back every day and they’re here to work and to learn,” said Lyndaker.

With the small numbers, a majority of the starters will have to play on both the offensive and defensive side of the football, something the players say will be a challenge, but one that they are up for.

”I feel we’re pretty well balanced. We got a small team, so a lot of the same kids are playing on both sides of the field. It’s tiring, but we do a lot of conditioning so hopefully we can get prepared enough to do it,: said Jonah Mullin, Beaver River’s quarterback and cornerback.

”You know, it’s always tough but I love football so I just love playing both ways,” said Skyler Steiner, offensive tackle and defensive end.

”Well, I see that my teammates are working hard. They want a successful season, I feel like, and they just don’t want to stop, they just want to keep on going,” said Derek Cheney, offensive guard and defensive end.

The Beavers played up in class during the spring sports season, posting an 0-3 record with losses against South Jeff, Watertown and Lowville.

Having a condensed season is something that Lyndaker says benefitted his team, especially with some of his younger players getting some much needed experience heading into this season.

“Yeah, definitely. I couldn’t imagine if we didn’t have anything since 2019, so to have that spring season was great. A lot of stuff is still fresh in their heads so we’re just kind of picking up where we left off and getting ready for Bainbridge,” said Lyndaker.

The Beavers open their 2021 season Friday, September 10th as they travel to Bainbridge Guilford for a non-league contest.

The JCC. Men’s Soccer Team kicks off it’s 2021 season Saturday afternoon at the Coffeen Street campus as they play host to Erie Community College in a non-conference contest. Game time is set for 1 PM.

The Cannoneers did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19, but are hoping to repeat the success they had in 2019, when the team posted an 8-7-1 overall record, 3-3 in Mid-State Conference play.

Coach Joe Vaadi has put together a strong roster he feels can do big things this season.

”I think we have the capability to do that again. It’s a matter of how they gel and how the newcomers and the people that aren’t use to playing with each other come together. I think we really have a chance to be a solid side this fall. Got a bunch of local kids and they’re excited to be playing. They want to be playing. We’re cautiously optimistic right now. We haven’t had a chance to scrimmage anybody but we’ve worked our way up to some numbers and we’re looking forward to the season,” said Vaadi.

