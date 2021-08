WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joel R. Gillespie, 40, Watertown, passed away Thursday August 26th, 2021 in Watertown.

Joel was born Christmas day of 1980, a son to the late Ronald Gillespie and Judy Washer Gillespie.

Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.

