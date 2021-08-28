Kathleen Marilyn Stromnes, 79, of Canton

Kathleen Marilyn Stromnes, age 79, of Canton, NY, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Marilyn Stromnes, age 79, of Canton, NY, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Per her request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Terri Tracy of Heuvelton and her companion Rob Clintsman of Edwards, Lynda (Mark) Thivierge of Morristown, Darrell (D.J.) Monette of Massachusetts, Michael (Mike) Monette and companion, Mary Jankiewicz, of North Carolina, Randell (Randy) Monette and companion, Heidi of Pennsylvania, Michele (Ron) French, Madrid, Jamie (Lisa) Mace, Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Derek Tracy, Caitlin Tracy, Jocelyn Law, Kya Monette, Koy Monette, Gregory Woodward, Joanna Thivierge, Chelsey Boud, Joshua Thivierge, Brandon Monette, Mike Monette, Kamryn Monette, Dylan Mace, Jacob Monette, Kara Monette, Danielle Russell and Allie French; her great grandchildren, Owen, Grace, Noa, Skyler, Ryan T., Madison W., Cole, Cooper, Madison M., Ryan M., Braiden, Anna and Coyote.

She is also survived by her siblings Leona Quick, Ogdensburg, Linda Hart, Malone, Wendell Cook, Newark, Randall Cook, Malone, Robert Cook and companion Lorrie, Malone, Daniel Cook and companion Stephanie, Malone, Darlene (David) Pickering, North Bangor, Sylvia (Richard) St. Denis, North Bangor, Son in Law Greg Tracy of Ogdensburg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, brothers Clayton, Larry and Irving; sisters Gloria and Marilyn as well a very special friend Robert Sweet who predeceased her in 2016.

Kathleen was born on August 18, 1942, in Malone NY the daughter of Jenzel and Ethel Bessey Cook. Kathleen married Darrell Monette in 1962 at Notre Dame Church in Malone, NY. Their marriage ended in divorce, but they remained good friends. He predeceased her on November 28, 2016.

She enjoyed dancing, country music, rock & roll music, relaxing in her hot tub, special time with her sisters. Most of all being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her greatest joy. The time she spent with them meant everything to her.

A special thank you to the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff on the 3rd floor of CPH with special mention of RN’s Brandi and Tracy, both of you treated our mom and her family with genuine kindness and compassion, we as a family will be forever thankful for you. A special thank you also goes to EMT Zach Frank of Canton Rescue.

Kathleen was a caring, genuine soul that would do anything she could for anyone. She had a great big heart with unlimited capacity.

“The loss is immeasurable,

but so is the love left behind”

anonymous

Donations may be made to a charity of ones choice in Kathleen’s name.

