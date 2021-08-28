Learning the art of wine drinking at the Bravo Italiano Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Saturday marked day 2 of the Bravo Italiano Fest, and it was bringing out the wines.

An afternoon tasting class used Antinori Wines from Italy. The family business dates back 26 generations to 1385.

Rodolfo Bobini is the New York State Manager of Antinori Wines. He says he was honored to be invited to Bravo Fest to teach the secrets of the sip.

“Usually I suggest to people to always drink family wines, only because you know when it is a family behind it, it’s always proud, quality. it’s not just a simple production,” said Bobini.

Bravo festivities continued Saturday evening with a dance featuring Fred and the Eds.

More festivities are scheduled for Sunday as well.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.