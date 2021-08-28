Advertisement

Learning the art of wine drinking at the Bravo Italiano Festival

Saturday marked day 2 of the Bravo Italiano Fest, and it was bringing out the wines.
Saturday marked day 2 of the Bravo Italiano Fest, and it was bringing out the wines.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Saturday marked day 2 of the Bravo Italiano Fest, and it was bringing out the wines.

An afternoon tasting class used Antinori Wines from Italy. The family business dates back 26 generations to 1385.

Rodolfo Bobini is the New York State Manager of Antinori Wines. He says he was honored to be invited to Bravo Fest to teach the secrets of the sip.

“Usually I suggest to people to always drink family wines, only because you know when it is a family behind it, it’s always proud, quality. it’s not just a simple production,” said Bobini.

Bravo festivities continued Saturday evening with a dance featuring Fred and the Eds.

More festivities are scheduled for Sunday as well.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing blocks off the former call center building
Work at old call center building set for next week
Watertown police car
Man allegedly steals unemployment benefits
A small plane made an emergency landing in southern Jefferson County late Friday afternoon
Cessna makes emergency landing in field
St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
Gouverneur Hospital head resigns
Foster Care
State orders changes in St. Lawrence County’s foster care program

Latest News

Growing up, you’re parents probably told you don’t play with fire.
“Youth Day” encourages young volunteers to join North Country fire departments
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Saturday was International Play Music on the Porch Day!
Musicians played on porches in Watertown Saturday
Outside of Bravo Fest this weekend, just down by the J.B. Wise Plaza downtown was a Summer...
Summer Palooza brings fun to downtown Watertown