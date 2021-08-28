Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena to enjoy.

“I can’t believe how much he’s gotten done in just a day,” said Tabitha LaPage, a Massena resident.

The mural artist REMIX UNO hit Massena. Big time. It’s a mural commissioned by Million Monarchs Boudoir photo studio owner Marina LaBaff. She wanted it to send a powerful message.

“It’s a girl that looks really classy. That she’s confident about the future, about anything that she can do can be possible. Anything she wishes she can transform it and make it possible,” said REMIX UNO.

Everyone coming over the Main Street bridge can see it – bigger than life. LaBaff said she wanted to bring a little Latin flare to Massena.

“A great idea. It’s really pretty. It brings a lot of beauty to the town,” said LaPage.

It will take REMIX just four or so days to complete. This is how it should look when done. The jewels will be the hard part.

REMIX has worked in Berlin, Mexico City, New York City – but he said there’s something different about working in a small town.

“People have been driving through, stopping by, and yelling like: ‘That’s amazing.’ Getting out of their windows. Clapping like: ‘Bravo!’ It’s something that in big cities that doesn’t happen.” said REMIX UNO.

You can drive by and take a look at the completed mural as early as Monday or so. More of the artists work is available on Instagram.

