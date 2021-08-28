Advertisement

Musicians played on porches in Watertown Saturday

Saturday was International Play Music on the Porch Day!
Saturday was International Play Music on the Porch Day!(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was International Play Music on the Porch Day!

In downtown Watertown, local landmarks acted as front porches to the entire community.

The North Country Arts Council teamed up with Harmonny, bringing in more than 20 local artists who took turns playing at different locations downtown.

The First Presbyterian Church, City Hall, the Dulles State Office Building, and more all acted as venues for different genres of music.

Organizers say they wanted to provide something for everyone. There was jazz, rock, hip-hop, a barbershop quartet, and everything in between!

“The main idea of this started in 2013 Play Music on the Porch . It’s a day to slow down stop, relax, listen to the music, and maybe get to know your neighbors a little better,” said Laura Oakes, North Country Arts Council Secretary.

Any donations gathered are going right back to the arts council and Harmonny, so they can put on more family-friendly shows in the future.

A local music teacher got in on the fun.

Tony Soluri of the School of Tone in Watertown hosted a concert with free music and food for his students.

Thank you to Mary Soluri for sending this video over to us through our Send it to 7 feature. Show us the music you tuned into in Watertown, Send it to 7 here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing blocks off the former call center building
Work at old call center building set for next week
Watertown police car
Man allegedly steals unemployment benefits
A small plane made an emergency landing in southern Jefferson County late Friday afternoon
Cessna makes emergency landing in field
St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
Gouverneur Hospital head resigns
Foster Care
State orders changes in St. Lawrence County’s foster care program

Latest News

Growing up, you’re parents probably told you don’t play with fire.
“Youth Day” encourages young volunteers to join North Country fire departments
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Saturday marked day 2 of the Bravo Italiano Fest, and it was bringing out the wines.
Learning the art of wine drinking at the Bravo Italiano Festival
Outside of Bravo Fest this weekend, just down by the J.B. Wise Plaza downtown was a Summer...
Summer Palooza brings fun to downtown Watertown