Musicians played on porches in Watertown Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was International Play Music on the Porch Day!

In downtown Watertown, local landmarks acted as front porches to the entire community.

The North Country Arts Council teamed up with Harmonny, bringing in more than 20 local artists who took turns playing at different locations downtown.

The First Presbyterian Church, City Hall, the Dulles State Office Building, and more all acted as venues for different genres of music.

Organizers say they wanted to provide something for everyone. There was jazz, rock, hip-hop, a barbershop quartet, and everything in between!

“The main idea of this started in 2013 Play Music on the Porch . It’s a day to slow down stop, relax, listen to the music, and maybe get to know your neighbors a little better,” said Laura Oakes, North Country Arts Council Secretary.

Any donations gathered are going right back to the arts council and Harmonny, so they can put on more family-friendly shows in the future.

A local music teacher got in on the fun.

Tony Soluri of the School of Tone in Watertown hosted a concert with free music and food for his students.

Thank you to Mary Soluri for sending this video over to us through our Send it to 7 feature.

