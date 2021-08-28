Advertisement

NYS Department of Health issues mask mandate for all schools

Students wearing masks in classroom
Students wearing masks in classroom(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mask mandate for New York Schools has been released from the Department of Health.

The guidance came through late Friday night.

It says all students and staff must wear masks while in schools both public and private.

When she was sworn in on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the Department of Health to implement universal masking in school buildings.

State government is also working to require COVID-19 vaccines for school employees or weekly testing.

