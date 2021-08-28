Advertisement

People displaced after apartment home structure fire in the Town of LeRay

At least two people are displaced after a fire in the Town of LeRay Friday night.
By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - At least two people are displaced after a fire in the Town of LeRay Friday night.

An apartment building on State Route 971 was called in as a structure fire around 7:15 PM.

Crews arrived to smoke showing and were able to quickly extinguish the flames in the four unit building.

Two units sustained smoke and fire damage, and the residents in them will have to go elsewhere until that damage is repaired. But those living in the other units, officials say, should be fine to stay.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

