Relay for Life 2021 draws people to Watertown Fairgrounds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday was the return of Relay for Life in person this year.

7 News′s very own Mel Busler emceed the event as he always has.

Hundreds came to support those battling cancer, to celebrate those who have won their battle, and to honor those who have passed.

The relay itself kicked off with the annual parade with costumed groups and dancers.

As the night went on, everyone participating raised money for the American Cancer Society.

A big message being spread this year is for folks to return to regular cancer screenings after so many people didn’t get them during the pandemic.

