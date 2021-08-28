Advertisement

Summer Palooza brings fun to downtown Watertown

By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Outside of Bravo Fest this weekend, just down by the J.B. Wise Plaza downtown was a Summer Palooza.

It was a farmers market of sorts put on by Watertown First.

Vendors and musicians were set up all day.

Because Watertown First couldn’t do block parties this summer due to the pandemic, the non-profit says these smaller events keep up the summer fun while still supporting local businesses.

“It’s just to focus on supporting local and independent businesses and our local performers as well,” said Amanda Stickel, Watertown First Executive Director.

Watertown First has another upcoming event at the J.B. Wise Plaza; a food truck palooza on October 2nd.

