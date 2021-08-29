Charlotte L. O’Shea, 87, formerly of Russell

Charlotte L. O’Shea, age 87, of Williamson, NY, but formerly of Russell, NY, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Newark Wayne Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

WILLIAMSON, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte L. O’Shea, age 87, of Williamson, NY, but formerly of Russell, NY, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Newark Wayne Hospital.

Charlotte was born on November 28, 1933 in Canton, NY to the late Gilbert and Helena (Reed)Ray. She attended school at Knox Memorial. On November 26, 1963, Charlotte married Lewis F. “Ludy” O’Shea at the Edwards Methodist Church. Ludy passed away on July 12, 2007. Charlotte was a homemaker who loved animals, being around children, gardening, visiting with people and feeding everyone who stopped by.

Surviving is a daughter, Joanne M. Benjamin and several nieces and nephews. Charlotte is predeceased by two sisters, her twin, Harriette Kinney and sister, Linda Guyette.

Calling hours will be at French Funeral Home in Edwards, NY on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Douglas Beachard officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.

Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations may be made to your local animal shelter or food bank.

