A few showers Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few showers are possible tonight but should remain scattered in nature.

Just like over night a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day Sunday as highs make it into the 80s.

A cold front will push through the north country on Monday which will bring more rain showers, but cooler and drier behind it.

The rest of the week highs will stay in the 70s with dew points in the lower 60s and mid to upper 50s.

