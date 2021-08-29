Advertisement

Fort Drum veteran has a goal: Get U.S. allies out of Afghanistan

Gonzalo Lassally served two tours fighting in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Divison; a...
Gonzalo Lassally served two tours fighting in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Divison; a total of 28 months. Now retired from the military, Lassally has one more mission: help the Afghan interpreters that helped him and so many other U.S. soldiers.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gonzalo Lassally served two tours fighting in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Divison; a total of 28 months. Now retired from the military, Lassally has one more mission: help the Afghan interpreters that helped him and so many other U.S. soldiers.

“Our ultimate goal is to get them to a safe country,” said Lassally.

Safety is the key. Lassally says Afghan interpreters, whose faces have been blurred for their own protection, risked their lives over the years working with the U.S. army and against the Taliban.

“A lot of these interpreters show me their Taliban death letters. They are actively being hunted,” said Lassally.

Lassally sent us a video of an Afghan interpreter with his family begging for somebody to help them.

“We cannot go outside from home. We cannot stay for three days or four days in one house. We are changing house. We are so scared the Taliban will kill us. The Taliban’s looking door by door, hunting Afghan interpreters,” they said in the video.

That’s where Lassally steps in. He and a few other veterans launched a website called Tarjoman.org. Tarjoman is the word that Afghan interpreters use to identify themselves.

Freddy Gurwell is part of the team. He says they relay accurate information to interpreters like airport updates and potential safe routes out of the country.

“American people probably don’t realize that Afghanistan is not the land of Wi-Fi and corner coffee shops. They have very limited connectivity to the outside world,” said Gurwell.

Lassally says they’re trying to help more than 100 people and their families. He says they just recently got a family of 13 out of the country, and they’ve also reached out to federal officials for help. It’s all in an effort to help those who helped the United States.

“These people put their lives in danger. They put their family’s lives in danger. And we can’t let them feel like that we’re leaving them behind,” said Lassally.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Foster Care
State orders changes in St. Lawrence County’s foster care program
A small plane made an emergency landing in southern Jefferson County late Friday afternoon
Cessna makes emergency landing in field
Fencing blocks off the former call center building
Work at old call center building set for next week

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Great New York State Fair Sunday to unveil a new statue.
Governor Hochul unveils statue honoring fallen highway workers
You have to look good to feel good. That’s the idea behind one Watertown church’s effort to...
Watertown’s Rock Church helping kids go back to school in style
North Country volunteers are heading straight into the storm down south to try and help people...
North Country Red Cross volunteers helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena