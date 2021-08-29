Advertisement

Governor Hochul unveils statue honoring fallen highway workers

Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Great New York State Fair Sunday to unveil a new statue.
Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Great New York State Fair Sunday to unveil a new statue.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Great New York State Fair Sunday to unveil a new statue.

It’s a memorial for fallen highway workers now located on the fairgrounds near the midway entrance.

According to Hochul, the State’s Department of Transportation has lost a total of 56 workers.

But she adds the memorial is more than just a way to honor these people, it should also be a reminder of the responsibility motorists have to watch out for the ones working on the roads.

“We’ll put people out there, we’ll get the job done. But I also have to trust that the motorists all over the state will protect them as well. We’re in this together, and that’s what this memorial represents. I want every single fairgoer who ever comes here to read about this, to understand the sacrifice that we would have, we would be back to horse and buggy days if we didn’t have people who were willing to get out and do this throughout our great history,” said Hochul.

